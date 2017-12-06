Detroit’s ownership group is proposing to play its MLS games at Ford Field, if it’s awarded an expansion franchise. (Photo: Detroit News archives)

New York — The push for Major League Soccer in Detroit reached a critical point Wednesday as the Detroit group, along with those from three other finalist cities, made their last pitch at MLS headquarters in Manhattan to land one of two expansion franchises set to be awarded later this month.

The day began with the group from Nashville making its case, followed by Sacramento. Detroit was scheduled to begin it two-hour presentation at 1:45 p.m., with Cincinnati up at 4 p.m.

Each city is vying for one of two spots that will begin playing in 2020. Final decisions are expected sometime in the next week or two. The two cities not selected will remain in competition for two more MLS expansion franchises to be awarded next year. The “losing” two and eight other cities not declared finalists for 2017 are the only eligible bidders.

The Nashville group, which is believed to be one of the favorites in this round of expansion, opted to meet only with Nashville media following its presentation. The bid in Nashville includes local approval for an outdoor stadium designed specifically for soccer that would be owned by the team, all priorities set by MLS officials for the most desirable new venues.

The new $275-million, 27,500-seat stadium is expected to be ready for play by 2021.

“We made the case for Nashville to be one of the two MLS markets,” Will Alexander, a member of the Nashville group, told The Tennessean. “We focused the presentation on the key points that the league is interested in, what they're looking for, which is the market of Nashville, our ownership group, and our stadium plan.

“I think we made a compelling case. We're proud of the progress that we made. We're also satisfied we've made our best case possible.”

In Sacramento, approvals and financing are in place and site preparation work already is under way for a soccer stadium owned by the prospective expansion team.

In Cincinnati, city and country officials this week approved a combined $51 million in infrastructure support for a new stadium. The ownership group already has committed to financing a $200-million, 21,000-seat stadium.

Detroit’s bid includes billionaire businessmen Dan Gilbert, the owner of Quicken Loans and the Cleveland Cavaliers; Pistons owner Tom Gores; and Lions owner Martha Ford. While that group brings plenty of clout, the Detroit bid does not include a soccer specific stadium.

Original plans were for a stadium to be built at the building site for the now-scrapped Wayne County Jail. But the group moved away from that plan and now is intending to play its games at Ford Field, which would give the MLS its only franchise playing at an indoor site that does not include a retractable roof.

The MLS board of governors will discuss expansion with all the current teams Dec. 14. Commissioner Don Garber has said the announcement is likely to come around Dec. 19 or 20. The other eight markets originally considered were Charlotte, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Raleigh/Durham, St. Louis, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

