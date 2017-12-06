The Ferndale Pop Warner football team will compete in Friday’s national-championship game. (Photo: Gerardo Mora / Pop Warner)

Orlando, Fla. — In their first year of Pop Warner football, the Ferndale Eagles have made quite an impression.

On Tuesday, they beat Bergen County of Newark, N.J, 28-12, to advance to this week’s national championship game. The 61st annual youth-football championship game is set for 3:15 p.m. Friday at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

Ferndale will play the Ocoee Bulldogs of Orlando, Fla.

Ferndale’s semifinal victory ever made ESPN’s “SportsCenter” highlights, when 300-pound Imauri Taylor entered the game as protection for an expected onside kick. He ended up catching the kick on the fly, then ran it back 51 yards for a touchdown.

Pop Warner football, founded in 1929, is the nation’s oldest youth-football league, and also offers cheerleading and dance competitions, as well.

The championship game can be viewed online at ESPN3.