Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States perform during the Ice Dance Free Dance event Saturday at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Koji Sasahara, Associated Press)

Maia and Alex Shibutani, a brother-and-sister duo who train in Ann Arbor, won their second career Grand Prix Final medal on Saturday taking bronze in the ice dance competition in Nagoya, Japan.

The U.S. duo of Christina Carriera and Anthony Ponomarenko earned the silver medal in the Junior Grand Prix Final.

The Shibutanis entertained the crowd skating their Coldplay-themed free dance, earning 109.91 segment points and 188.00 points overall.

“It was not the performance we wanted to have today, unfortunately,” Alex Shibutani said. “We felt pretty good this week overall and there was a lot of stuff that we made progress on, but I just had issues with the twizzles this week. That’s very uncharacteristic of me. We know what to work on. I’m really not too worried about it, but unfortunately, it was not the best we could do today.”