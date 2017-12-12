LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — MEN

7 Mississippi State at Cincinnati, ESPN2

7 Fordham at Rutgers, ESPNU

7 St. Peter’s at Seton Hall, FS1

9 Michigan at Texas, ESPN2, WWJ 950

9 Albany (NY) at Memphis, ESPNU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — WOMEN

7 North Florida at Michigan, BTN

NBA

7 Denver at Detroit, FSD/97.1

7 Los Angeles Lakers at New York, ESPN

9:30 Philadelphia at Minnesota, ESPN

NHL

8 Tampa Bay at St. Louis, NBCSN

SOCCER

2:30 Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1

3 Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea, NBCSN

