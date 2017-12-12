COLLEGE BASKETBALL — MEN
7 Mississippi State at Cincinnati, ESPN2
7 Fordham at Rutgers, ESPNU
7 St. Peter’s at Seton Hall, FS1
9 Michigan at Texas, ESPN2, WWJ 950
9 Albany (NY) at Memphis, ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL — WOMEN
7 North Florida at Michigan, BTN
NBA
7 Denver at Detroit, FSD/97.1
7 Los Angeles Lakers at New York, ESPN
9:30 Philadelphia at Minnesota, ESPN
NHL
8 Tampa Bay at St. Louis, NBCSN
SOCCER
2:30 Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1
3 Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea, NBCSN
