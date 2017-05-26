The Wolverines and Spartans are both favored to win their season openers. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

With roughly three months until the 2017 college football season kicks off, Las Vegas sports books are releasing their opening lines.

Michigan is a three-point favorite over Florida in the marquee Big Ten-Southeastern Conference showdown on Sept. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, according to the South Point Sportsbook.

Michigan State and Eastern Michigan are big favorites to win their season openers at home, while Western Michigan is an underdog on the road. The Spartans are 18-point favorites over Bowling Green, the Eagles are 12.5-point favorites over Charlotte and USC is 19-point favorites over the Broncos.