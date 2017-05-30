Michael Alford (Photo: Central Michigan University)

New Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford will be paid a $275,000 base salary and is eligible for several bonuses, according to his contract acquired by The News.

Alford will start work at Central Michigan on July 3, coming over from Oklahoma to replace Dave Heeke, who accepted the athletic-director position at Arizona.

Heeke was paid a $245,000 annual salary on the last contract he was working with.

Alford’s contract is a four-year deal which will be up for review annually.

Among the perks Alford is set to receive:

* A full-sized car for work-related travel.

* A membership to Mt. Pleasant Country Club.

* Six men’s basketball season tickets and six football season tickets.

Among the bonuses Alford can achieve:

* Between $10,000 and $15,000 for exceptional APR scores.

* $10,000 if the football team makes a bowl game.

* $20,000 if the football team makes a BCS bowl game.

* $10,000 if the men’s basketball team makes the NCAA Tournament.

* $10,000 if the women’s basketball team makes the NCAA Tournament.

* Between $3,500 and $10,000 for a Mid-American Conference championship.

* Between $2,500 and $5,000 for a MAC Division championship.

* $10,000 if the department’s fundraising goal is exceeded.

Alford also has a buyout clause in his contract, stipulating he would owe the university $50,000 for each year left on his deal if he leaves for another job.

