16 Nov 1996: Defensive back Charles Woodson of the Michigan Wolverines (right) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Ahmad Collins (center) and Mac Morrison chase him during a game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Penn Sta (Photo: Matthew Stockman, Getty Images)

Michigan’s Charles Woodson, Rick Leach and Jumbo Elliott, and Michigan State’s Lorenzo White and Morten Andersen are among the nominees for 2018 election into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson (Georgia Tech), offensive tackle Lomas Brown (Florida) and kicker Jason Hanson (Washington State) are also on the list of nominees, which includes 75 players and six coaches in FBS.

Woodson, a cornerback and return specialist, won the Heisman Trophy in 1997 while leading the Wolverines to the national championship. He was a two-time winner of the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

Leach was a first-team All-American quarterback in 1978 who also placed third in the Heisman voting that year. He led Michigan to three consecutive Big Ten titles and three consecutive Rose Bowl appearances.

Elliott, an offensive tackle, was a two-time first-team All-American in 1986 and 1987. He blocked for Jamie Morris, who had three-straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Lorenzo White (Photo: AP)

White rushed his way to first-team All-America status in 1985 and 1987, the year he also led the Spartans to the Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl. He was the first player to lead MSU in rushing four straight seasons.

Andersen left MSU as the Big Ten’s career leader in field goals with 45. His 63-yard field goal in 1981 is still a Big Ten record.

Preliminary voting will be done by more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current members of the College Football Hall of Fame. The NFF FBS Honors Court, chaired by former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, will make the final determination on election.

The announcement of the 2018 class will be made on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta, with the national championship game being played later that day.

The 2018 class will be inducted during the NFF Awards Dinner Dec. 4, 2018, in New York.