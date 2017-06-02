Miles Bridges and the Spartans are expected to be a No. 2 seed. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Michigan State is a No. 2 seed in the West in the post-NBA draft early entry edition of Bracketology published by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi designates the Spartans as Big Ten champions and has them facing Loyola of Chicago in the first round at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

Michigan is one of three Big Ten schools that are a seventh seed. The Wolverines are projected to face Texas in the first round of the East Regional.

Other Big Ten schools are Minnesota, a fourth seed, seventh-seeds Northwestern and Purdue, and Maryland, an 11th-seed who would face a play-in game.

Oakland is designated as Horizon League champion and a 14th seed in the East. The Grizzlies would face West Virginia in Pittsburgh.

Lunardi’s top seeds are Arizona, Kansas, Duke and Kentucky.