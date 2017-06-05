Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe met the media Monday at a charity event, and discussed his upcoming election to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. Tony Paul, The Detroit News

Royal Oak — The day belonged to the kids, specifically young cancer patients whose smiles can light up the room, no matter the tough hand they’ve been dealt.

And Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe really didn’t want to distract from why he was at Beaumont Hospital on Monday, as part of his second “Coaches Beat Cancer” fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

So when Kampe was asked about his recent election to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, his instant reaction was to smile sheepishly, shake his head and say, “No, we’re not talking about that today.”

The questions persisted, though, and so Kampe relented, in his own, humble-as-apple-pie style.

“Here’s my statement on that,” said Kampe, 61. “I think the Hall of Fame committee said to an intern, ‘We’re going to put Coach K in, so call him,’ and the intern called the wrong Coach K, and now they don’t know what to do. That’s my guess.”

Funny. But fat chance.

Kampe’s legacy in Metro Detroit sports is secure, with 33 years as head coach at Oakland, guiding the program from Division II to Division I, and into the NCAA Tournament three times. He’s turned the Golden Grizzlies into a mid-major darling, and only Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (41 years) and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (37 years) — that “other” Coach K — have spent more seasons at their current school. Now a big part of his legacy is his “Coaches Beat Cancer” brainchild, which this year raised more than $180,000 for cancer research, and about $400,000 total between the two years.

Kampe last week was named one of eight members of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, joining Jon Jansen (Clarkston, Michigan, NFL), Jim Leyland (Tigers), Dean Look (Lansing, Michigan State, NFL, MLB), Andre Rison (Flint, MSU, NFL), Dennis Rodman (Pistons), Jalen Rose (Detroit, UM, NBA) and Mitch Albom (media).

The induction ceremony is Friday, Sept. 15, at the Max M. Fisher Music Center in Detroit. Tickets are available at mshof.org.

Kampe, despite being an Ohio native, will be joining some of his idols in the Hall of Fame, including his good friend, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, part of the Class of 2015.

“Al Kaline, Gordie Howe are in that thing,” said Kampe, whose team this past season won 25 games — one off the program record — as well its first Horizon League regular-season championship, and its first NIT game, in a thrilling comeback at Clemson. “When I grew up, I wanted to be Al Kaline. I was out in the yard throwing a ball up. To go into the Hall or the club or whatever they call that with those men and Sparky (Anderson) and (Alan) Trammell and Barry Sanders, it’s very humbling, and it’s like, ‘Wow.’

“I’d be lying to say it didn’t make me stop and go, ‘Oh my God.’ So, yeah, I’m very lucky.”

