New Western Michigan football coach Tim Lester wasted little time using his connections to set up a marquee home-and-home series.

The Broncos will play two games against Syracuse, with the game in 2018 set for Sept. 1 at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo and the game in 2019 set for Sept. 21 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. The payout will be $300,000 each way, making it a wash, financially.

Lester, who replaced P.J. Fleck as Broncos football coach, previously was an assistant coach at Syracuse, serving as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2013-15.

Members of his staff also worked at Syracuse, including defensive coordinator Tim Daoust (2011-15), co-offensive coordinator Jake Moreland (2015) and director of operations Drew Robinson (2015).

Syracuse’s visit will mark the second Power Five visit in the last four years, after Michigan State in 2015, and the fifth since 2000.

In more Western Michigan news, the Big Ten network announced the Sept. 9 game against Michigan State will be at 3:30, and air on BTN.

All Broncos game times now have been announced, including the opener at Southern California, at 5:15 on Sept. 2.

