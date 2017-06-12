Josh McFolley and the Detroit Mercy men’s basketball team will visit UCLA on Dec. 3. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Detroit Mercy hasn’t released its men’s basketball nonconference schedule yet, but things definitely are taking shape.

Aside from its Power Five games against Michigan at Little Caesars Arena and at Virginia Tech, the Titans also will visit UCLA on Dec. 3, according to the schedule released by the Bruins.

Interestingly, Detroit Mercy is 1-0 all-time against UCLA, with that win coming in the 1999 NCAA Tournament. The 12-seed Titans stunned the 5-seed Bruins, 56-53, in the first round of the South Regoinal. That was Detroit Mercy’s third and most-recent NCAA Tournament victory.

Jermaine Jackson was a star on that Titans team, and will be on the sidelines for the next meeting, as an assistant to Bacari Alexander.

Game time hasn’t yet been set for the showdown at Pauley Pavilion.

It will be a mighty challenge for the Titans, coming off an 8-23 season in Alexander’s first year. The Bruins, who also visit Michigan next season, were 31-5 and made the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

EMU promotes Mondro

In more college basketball news, Eastern Michigan’s Rob Murphy has done some shuffling on his staff.

On Monday, he promoted six-year assistant coach Kevin Mondro to associate head coach. Mondro specializes in forwards and centers, and has been instrumental in the growth of James Thompson IV, who should be a candidate for Mid-American Conference player of the year next season.

Mondro, a Detroit Mercy graduate, also has coached at his alma mater and Loyola in Chicago.

Previously, Murphy hired Matt Cline as an assistant coach. He previously was director of basketball operations for Murphy from 2014-16 before spending last season with East Tennessee State.

