Detroit native and Kansas wing Josh Jackson was the
Detroit native and Kansas wing Josh Jackson was the first local player to be selected in the 2017 NBA Draft, going No. 4 overall to the Phoenix Suns.  Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Jackson averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in his
Jackson averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in his lone season at Kansas, which earned him Big 12 freshman of the year honors.  Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press
Jackson starred at Detroit Consortium for two years
Jackson starred at Detroit Consortium for two years before moving to California for his final two years of high school. He led Consortium to the Class C state title in 2014.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson was taken with the No.
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson was taken with the No. 17 overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Wilson is the sixth Wolverine to be drafted in the
Wilson is the sixth Wolverine to be drafted in the first round in the last five years.  Rob Carr, Getty Images
In his first season as a full-time starter, Wilson
In his first season as a full-time starter, Wilson averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Utah forward Kyle Kuzma was drafted No. 27 overall
Utah forward Kyle Kuzma was drafted No. 27 overall by the Brooklyn Nets and had his rights traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.  Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Kuzma, a Flint native, started his prep career at Burton
Kuzma, a Flint native, started his prep career at Burton Bentley High before transferring to Philadelphia's Rise Academy.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Kuzma declared for the draft after a strong junior
Kuzma declared for the draft after a strong junior season at Utah where he earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors after averaging a team-high 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds.  Ben Margot, Associated Press
Iowa State guard Monte Morris was taken with the No.
Iowa State guard Monte Morris was taken with the No. 51 overall pick by the Denver Nuggets.  Ray Thompson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Morris led the nation with a 5.17 assist-to-turnover
Morris led the nation with a 5.17 assist-to-turnover ratio this past season.  Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
Morris was a standout at Flint Beecher, where he led
Morris was a standout at Flint Beecher, where he led to back-to-back Class C state titles in 2012 and 2013.  Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
Xavier guard Edmond Sumner was selected with the No.
Xavier guard Edmond Sumner was selected with the No. 52. overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans before his rights were traded to the Indiana Pacers.  John Minchillo, Associated Press
Sumner averaged 14.3 points and 4.8 assists in 31.7
Sumner averaged 14.3 points and 4.8 assists in 31.7 minutes before an ACL tear on Jan. 29 cut his sophomore season short.  Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press
Sumner helped lead Detroit Country Day to the Class
Sumner helped lead Detroit Country Day to the Class B state title in 2013.  Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
    After watching former teammate D.J. Wilson get selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, Michigan’s Derrick Walton Jr. and Zak Irvin were hoping to hear their names called. The moment never came and the duo went undrafted.

    Yet, it didn’t take long for Walton and Irvin’s phones to start ringing in the late hours. Both quickly found landing spots as unrestricted free agents and signed NBA Summer League deals, with Walton reportedly joining the Orlando Magic and Irvin the Miami Heat.

    After taking different paths throughout the draft process -- Irvin participated in the Portsmouth Invitational and Walton in the NBA Combine --  the two will get an opportunity to earn a spot on an NBA roster and achieve their lifelong dream.

    UM’s D.J. Wilson drafted by Bucks at No. 17

    Walton, 22, capped his career with a flourish and helped carry the Wolverines to the Big Ten tournament title and a shot within reaching the Elite Eight, but has faced questions about his smaller size (6-foot, 188 pounds). He finished his senior year averaging career highs in points (15.5), assists (4.9), field-goal percentage (43.6), 3-point shooting (42.2 percent), free-throw percentage (87.6) and minutes (34.8).

    Irvin, 22, finished his up and down senior campaign on a strong note, stringing together nine straight double-digit performances that included several clutch shots throughout the postseason. He averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists this past season, and has drawn interest for his defense and versatility.

    In addition to Walton and Irvin, Central Michigan star Marcus Keene, a Texas native who led Division I in scoring in his lone season in Mount Pleasant, also went undrafted but will play in the Summer League with the Washington Wizards.

    The Summer League is July 1-6 in Orlando, July 3-6 in Utah and July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

