Wayne State is adding an Athletic Performance Center to its sports complex.

The 11,000-square-foot facility will be located between the Matthaei Center and the new softball complex. It is expected to be completed in December at a cost of $2.1 million.

“The Athletic Performance Center will provide our student-athletes with the latest equipment and conditioning apparatus to prepare our teams for intercollegiate athletic competition,” athletic director Rob Fournier said.