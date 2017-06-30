Wayne State is adding an Athletic Performance Center to its sports complex.
The 11,000-square-foot facility will be located between the Matthaei Center and the new softball complex. It is expected to be completed in December at a cost of $2.1 million.
“The Athletic Performance Center will provide our student-athletes with the latest equipment and conditioning apparatus to prepare our teams for intercollegiate athletic competition,” athletic director Rob Fournier said.
