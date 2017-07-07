Buy Photo Michigan is trending up while Michigan State is trending down in Power Five athletic program ratings by Yahoo's Pat Forde. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Yahoo’s Pat Forde rated the 65 Power Five schools’ athletic programs. Michigan was seventh and Michigan State 37th.

Forde took the average of the schools’ standings in the Directors Cup, which takes a school’s finish in all varsity sports into account, over the past five years.

Of Michigan, which was the top Big Ten school, Forde writes: “Trajectory: Up. Wolverines are competitive in almost everything.”

Of MSU, which ranked seventh in the Big Ten, he says: “Trajectory: Down. Spartans were in the top 35 from 2012-14, outside the top 50 past two years. That’s a major downturn.”

Stanford was the top school, followed by Florida, UCLA, USC and North Carolina. Washington State was ranked last, just ahead of Rutgers.