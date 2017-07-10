Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is on the Maxwell Award watch list for college football’s player of the year. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight, Michigan State running back L.J. Scott and Ohio State running back and former Detroit Cass Tech star Mike Weber landed on the Maxwell Award watch list Monday for college football’s player of the year.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the award last season, also is on the 85-player list.

Speight, a 6-foot-6, 243-pound incoming junior, completed 61.6 percent of his passes last season for 2,538 yards and 18 touchdowns, against seven interceptions.

Scott, also a rising junior, led the Spartans last season with 994 yards rushing and six touchdowns, including five 100-yard games. He spearheaded a three-headed running back attack that also included Gerald Holmes and Madre London. All three return this fall.

Weber is a redshirt sophomore who eclipsed 1,000 yards in his freshman season, scoring nine touchdowns.

Semifinalists will be announced Oct. 30, while the finalists will be unveiled Nov. 20. The winner will be annoucned Dec. 7.