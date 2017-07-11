Michigan State’s Brian Allen (65) is on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top center. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

The state of Michigan is well represented on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, awarded to college football’s best center.

Four centers representing state schools — Michigan State senior Brian Allen, Central Michigan senior Austin Doan, Western Michigan junior John Keenoy, and Eastern Michigan redshirt junior Dakota Tallman — earned spots on the 70-player list, released Tuesday.

Michigan’s David Molk was the last player from the state of Michigan to win the award, earning the honor in 2011.

Allen has been a versatile lineman for the Spartans, earning starts last season at center, left guard and right guard. He’s played in 38 games at MSU, including 25 starts. Only four have been at center. This is Allen’s second season making the Rimington watch list.

Doan, a Romeo native, has made 22 starts the past two seasons at Central. Keenoy has started 26 games in his first two seasons at Western, and was a second-team all-Mid American Conference selection. Tallman has appeared in 21 games in two seasons at Eastern.

The winner will be annoucned Dec. 7. Pat Elflein of Ohio State won the award last season.