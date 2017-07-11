Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley had three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown last season for the Wolverines. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Michigan’s Jake Butt won the John Mackey Award last season as the nation’s top tight end.

Can Tyrone Wheatley Jr. make it back-to-back Mackeys for the Wolverines?

Wheatley at least made the watch list, released Tuesday. He’s one of 55 on the list, joining Central Michigan senior Tyler Conklin and Western Michigan senior Donnie Ernsberger.

Wheatley played in 12 games last season, but caught just three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown as Butt was the Wolverines’ primary option at the position.

Conklin (Macomb L’Anse Creuse North) was third on CMU last season in receptions (42) and receiving yards (560), and second with six touchdown receptions.

Ernsberger played in 14 games last season, but had just nine catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The winner will be announced Dec. 6, according to a news release on the award, and will be presented along with the other major college football awards on Dec. 7.