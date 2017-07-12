The NCAA cleared former Michigan target Mohamed Bamba (left) on Tuesday and ruled the five-star big man will be eligible to play for Texas this season. He was accused last month by his brother of taking illegal cash and gifts during the recruiting process. (Photo: David Banks / Getty Images)

The Mohamed Bamba drama has been settled.

After the former Michigan target was accused of taking illegal cash and gifts during the recruiting process, the NCAA cleared Bamba on Tuesday and ruled the five-star big man will be eligible to play for Texas this season.

The allegations surfaced late last month when Bamba’s brother, Ibrahim Johnson, recorded a Facebook Live video claiming Bamba received vacations, a king-sized bed, a TV, shoes and other extra benefits from financial adviser Greer Love, vice president at Detroit-based investment firm Huron Capital.

“He’s not going to play this year because I already reported him to the NCAA,” Johnson said in the video. “I’m going to meet with the NCAA and he’s not going to play this year. I’m not even going to lie to you, I exposed that kid.”

The NCAA determined there was no evidence that Love, a Michigan alumnus, “meets the definition of an agent for the purposes of NCAA rules” and his relationship with Bamba isn’t based on Bamba being an athlete.

Love and Bamba first met through an after-school mentoring program in Harlem when Bamba was in the fourth grade. Love became a mentor for Bamba and served as his confidant throughout the recruiting process.

“After evaluating all available information, the NCAA determined the assistance Greer Love provides to Mohamed Bamba does not violate rules,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Bamba remains certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center.”

Bamba, a 7-footer rated the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2017 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings, chose the Longhorns over Michigan, Kentucky and Duke in May. He’s considered a one-and-done player and is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Michigan will travel to Texas to face Bamba and the Longhorns during nonconference play in the second part of a home-and-home series this season.

