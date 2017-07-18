Sergio Bailey II (Photo: L.G. Patterson, AP)

Eastern Michigan senior Sergio Bailey II and Central Michigan senior Corey Willis were named to the 45-man watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the nation’s No. 1 receiver.

Bailey, a 6-0, 190-pounder from San Diego, caught 60 passes for 868 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was named to the All-Mid-American Conference third team.

Willis, a 5-10, 175-pounder from Holland, Mich., earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2016 after catching 71 passes for 1,087 yards and nine TD.

The last player from Michigan to win the award was UM’s Braylon Edwards in 2004. Before that, Michigan State’s Charles Rogers was the winner in 2002.

Last year’s winner was Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook. The award was first presented in 1994.

The 2017 winner will be announced Dec. 7 on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.