With less than a month before the college football season kicks off, it's as good a time as any for updated national title odds.
According to new odds released by online bookmaker Bovada Tuesday, Michigan is tied for the fifth-best odds to win the College Football Playoff at 16-1 with Penn State and Oklahoma.
Michigan State is listed at 500-1, along with 10 other teams.
Among Big Ten teams, Ohio State leads the way at 13-2 followed by Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska (200-1), Iowa (300-1), Northwestern (300-1), Minnesota (500-1), Michigan State and Maryland (1,000-1).
Alabama is the favorite to win it all at 12-5, followed by USC (6-1), Ohio State and Florida State (15-2).
Michigan and Michigan State both open their season on Sept. 2. The Wolverines will face Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Spartans will host Bowling Green.
Bovada's College Football Playoff title odds
Alabama 12-5
USC 6-1
Ohio State 13-2
Florida State 15-2
Michigan 16-1
Oklahoma 16-1
Penn State 16-1
Auburn 20-1
Washington 20-1
Georgia 25-1
LSU 25-1
Clemson 28-1
Florida 33-1
Louisville 33-1
Oklahoma State 40-1
Texas 40-1
Miami 66-1
Notre Dame 66-1
Stanford 75-1
Tennessee 75-1
Virginia Tech 75-1
Kansas State 100-1
Oregon 100-1
South Florida 100-1
TCU 100-1
UCLA 100-1
Texas A&M 150-1
BYU 200-1
Nebraska 200-1
NC State 200-1
Colorado 300-1
Iowa 300-1
Northwestern 300-1
Utah 300-1
West Virginia 300-1
Arizona State 500-1
Arkansas 500-1
Baylor 500-1
Kentucky 500-1
Michigan State 500-1
Minnesota 500-1
Mississippi State 500-1
Missouri 500-1
North Carolina 500-1
Pittsburgh 500-1
South Carolina 500-1
Arizona 1,000-1
Boise State 1,000-1
Boston College 1,000-1
Cal 1,000-1
Cincinnati 1,000-1
Duke 1,000-1
Houston 1,000-1
Maryland 1,000-1
