Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his team have 16-1 odds to win the national title this season, according to bookmaker Bovada. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

With less than a month before the college football season kicks off, it's as good a time as any for updated national title odds.

According to new odds released by online bookmaker Bovada Tuesday, Michigan is tied for the fifth-best odds to win the College Football Playoff at 16-1 with Penn State and Oklahoma.

Michigan State is listed at 500-1, along with 10 other teams.

Among Big Ten teams, Ohio State leads the way at 13-2 followed by Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska (200-1), Iowa (300-1), Northwestern (300-1), Minnesota (500-1), Michigan State and Maryland (1,000-1).

Alabama is the favorite to win it all at 12-5, followed by USC (6-1), Ohio State and Florida State (15-2).

Michigan and Michigan State both open their season on Sept. 2. The Wolverines will face Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Spartans will host Bowling Green.

Bovada's College Football Playoff title odds

Alabama 12-5

USC 6-1

Ohio State 13-2

Florida State 15-2

Michigan 16-1

Oklahoma 16-1

Penn State 16-1

Auburn 20-1

Washington 20-1

Georgia 25-1

LSU 25-1

Clemson 28-1

Florida 33-1

Louisville 33-1

Oklahoma State 40-1

Texas 40-1

Miami 66-1

Notre Dame 66-1

Stanford 75-1

Tennessee 75-1

Virginia Tech 75-1

Kansas State 100-1

Oregon 100-1

South Florida 100-1

TCU 100-1

UCLA 100-1

Texas A&M 150-1

BYU 200-1

Nebraska 200-1

NC State 200-1

Colorado 300-1

Iowa 300-1

Northwestern 300-1

Utah 300-1

West Virginia 300-1

Arizona State 500-1

Arkansas 500-1

Baylor 500-1

Kentucky 500-1

Michigan State 500-1

Minnesota 500-1

Mississippi State 500-1

Missouri 500-1

North Carolina 500-1

Pittsburgh 500-1

South Carolina 500-1

Arizona 1,000-1

Boise State 1,000-1

Boston College 1,000-1

Cal 1,000-1

Cincinnati 1,000-1

Duke 1,000-1

Houston 1,000-1

Maryland 1,000-1