Michigan is projected to finish 7-2 in Big Ten play and Michigan State 4-5. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

USA Today released its preseason projections for all 130 FBS teams on Tuesday and it has one Big Ten team completing a perfect regular season.

But it's not Michigan or Michigan State.

The publication predicts Ohio State will be the only Power Five team in the nation to run the table and finish 12-0. USA Today also has the Buckeyes finishing atop the Big Ten East at 9-0 and winning the Big Ten title.

The Wolverines are predicted to finish with a 10-2 overall record and tie for second in the Big Ten East with Penn State with a 7-2 mark.

The Spartans are projected to double their win total from last season with a 6-6 record while finishing fourth in the Big Ten East at 4-5.

Wisconsin is one of four teams projected to exit November with just one loss, along with Alabama, Florida State and USC. The Badgers are also predicted to finish first in the Big Ten West.

The projections also have Toledo winning the Mid-American Conference, with Western Michigan (7-5, 5-3), Eastern Michigan (5-7, 3-5) and Central Michigan (5-7, 3-5) placing third, fourth and fifth in the MAC West.

USA TODAY PROJECTIONS

Big Ten East

1. Ohio State (12-0 overall, 9-0 conference)

2. Penn State (10-2, 7-2)

3. Michigan (10-2, 7-2)

4. Michigan State (6-6, 4-5)

5. Maryland (6-6, 4-5)

6. Indiana (5-7, 2-7)

7. Rutgers (2-10, 0-9)

Big Ten West

1. Wisconsin (11-1, 8-1)

2. Nebraska (8-4, 6-3)

3. Northwestern (8-4, 5-4)

4. Iowa (7-5, 5-4)

5. Minnesota (4-8, 2-7)

6. Purdue (3-9, 2-7)

7. Illinois (3-9, 2-7)