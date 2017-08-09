Oakland University men’s basketball coach Greg Kampe is recovering after having six infected kidney stones removed from his body. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

Oakland men's basketball coach Greg Kampe is easing his way back to work after a scary health incident, one which he wasn't sure he would survive.

He had surgery, and was laid up for nearly two weeks late last month and early this month.

Kampe shared the story Wednesday after some hesitation. He decided, ultimately, it was a story worth telling, if only to urge others to get checked out when they're sick, and not to ignore symptoms.

Inaction can be deadly, he said.

"It's almost like to let people know, especially males, they need to go the hospital," Kampe said. "I know coaches are going to use this against me in recruiting, 'This guy's sick, he's not going to be coaching there anymore.'

"But I think it's worthwhile."

Kampe has dealt with kidney stones off and on for several years, but things got serious last month when one stone wasn't dissolving so doctors told him he needed surgery. Being July and a busy recruiting month, Kampe put it off and traveled to the Peach Jam in Atlanta. There, he got so sick, booked an early return trip home, and eventually made his way to the ER.

His temperature was measured at 106.7 degrees and his heart started racing, so much the hospital staff rushed into action — with one asking Kampe, "Would you like to see a clergyman?"

Kampe's blood stream was infected, having developed a life-threatening condition called sepsis, and there also was fluid in his lungs. He spent five days in ICU, and another in a regular hospital room before being released.

He finally stabilized enough to have the surgery a week later, where surgeons went in through his back and removed six infected stones, and returned days later to have a stent removed.

Kampe knows he has some changes to make, especially in his diet. He's cut out soda altogether, and his favorite food — fried food from 7-Eleven. He's down 25 pounds, and has more to go.

On Wednesday, he said he plans to coach at least another 10 years.

"They said I'm going to be 100 percent," he said.

Associate head coach Dan Hipsher ran the team in Kampe's absence, with Hipsher and new assistant coach Tony Jones having to serve as Oakland's recruiters through the rest of July.

Kampe, 61, is entering his 34th season as head coach of the Golden Grizzlies. He's the third-longest tenured Division I coach at his current school, behind Syracuse's Jim Boeheim and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, and has compiled a record of 583-424, including 319-262 at the Division I level. Last season, his team won its first Horizon League regular-season championship.

