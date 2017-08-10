Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Michigan and its coach, Jim Harbaugh (pictured), headed to the Holiday Bowl in his preseason projections. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

How close is the college football season? So close that we’re already seeing predictions about how it’s going to end.

And for Michigan and Michigan State, it’ll end before the new year begins, according to Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, who released his bowl projections Thursday.

Palm doesn’t have Michigan in either the College Football Playoff, or in any of selection committee bowl games. Instead, he has Michigan playing Oregon in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Diego.

It would be Michigan’s first trip to the Holiday Bowl since 1994, when it defeated Colorado State, 24-14, but it’s third bowl-game appearance in coach Jim Harbaugh’s three seasons in Ann Arbor.

Michigan went to the Citrus and Orange bowls in Harbaugh’s first seasons, respectively, finishing with identical 10-3 records. Oregon is coming off an uncharateristic 4-8 season.

Michigan State, meanwhile, takes on Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23 in Fort Worth in Palm’s projections. That likely could be taken as a bit of good news for MSU fans, after last season’s 3-9 disaster followed by a tumultous offseason.

Army is coming off an 8-5 season and appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl, where it defeated North Texas, 38-31, in overtime.

The Michigan State-Army clash would be a rematch of sorts of the 1984 Cherry Bowl played at the Pontiac Silverdome, won by Army, 10-6.

Palm has Western Michigan taking on Middle Tennessee State in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 22 in a rematch of the 2015 showdown won by the Broncos, 45-31. Palm has Indiana and Old Dominion playing in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 at Ford Field.