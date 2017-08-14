Sportscaster Mike Tirico will be calling Notre Dame games on NBC. (Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images)

Ann Arbor resident Mike Tirico will take over as play-by-play announcer for Notre Dame football games on NBC this season, joining analyst Doug Flutie.

Tirico replaces Dan Hicks, who did Fighting Irish games for the past four seasons. Hicks still will be part of NBC Sports’ golf coverage and next year’s Winter Olympics. Last season, Tirico filled in for Hicks on three Notre Dame games. Tirico will also call NBC’s Thursday night NFL games this season.

“Mike has been an elite play-by-play voice in both professional and collegiate football for more than a decade,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president of production for NBC Sports. “He is the latest in a line of distinguished broadcasters to call Notre Dame Football on NBC, including Dick Enberg, Charlie Jones, Tom Hammond, Don Criqui, and Dan Hicks.

“We look forward to hearing Mike call the first-ever game at the newly-renovated Notre Dame Stadium against Temple on Sept. 2 on NBC.”

Notre Dame has seven games on NBC this season.

Flutie, the 1984 Heisman Trophy winner for Boston College, is entering his third season doing Irish games. Kathryn Tappen will be the sideline reporter for a fourth season.

NBC also announced Monday that former Texas quarterback Chris Simms, the son of former quarterback and NFL analyst Phil Simms, is joining the Dame broadcasts as a studio analyst.