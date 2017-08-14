Michigan is the top program in the state of Michigan, according to CBS Sports. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

It seems like, given the state of affairs at Michigan and Michigan State, picking the top football program in the state is pretty easy.

And, while CBS Sports made what seems like an obvious call in choosing Michigan as the top dog in choosing the top programs in each state Monday, it wasn’t a slam dunk, given MSU’s success not so long ago.

“Tougher choice than you might think with Michigan State coming off a 3-9 season,” Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports writes. “Spartans coach Mark Dantonio has done a lot for that program, and he’s dominated his rival for the past decade. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh still has a little something to prove. You can only finish third in your own division so many times, no matter how deep that division is. But, man, the way Michigan State fell to 3-9 in a hurry was concerning.”

The emphasis was Kercheval’s, because of the Spartans’ woes last season follwing a College Football Playoff appearance after the 2015 season and, likely, their tumultuous offseason.

Michigan, meanwhile, has fashioned back-to-back 10-3 seasons since Harbaugh’s return to Ann Arbor, including a 32-23 victory over Michigan State last season, halting a stretch in which the Spartans had won seven of the last eight in the series.

The Wolverines have finished third in the Big Ten East the past two seasons.