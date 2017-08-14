Josh Jackson (Photo: Twitter @joshiejack17)

Josh Jackson redshirted during his first year at Virginia Tech.

The former Saline standout’s role for his second will be a bigger with the Hokies.

Football coach Justin Fuente announced Monday that the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Jackson will be Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback when its season opens Sept. 3 against West Virginia in Landover, Md.

Jackson beat out junior college transfer AJ Bush and freshman Hendon Hooker, according to a story posted on the school’s athletics website.

Jackson was the state’s top-ranked quarterback according to Scout.com when he committed to the Virginia Tech in June 2015 over offers from Northwestern, Minnesota, Syracuse, West Virginia and Utah, among others.

Jackson is the son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, who is now the head coach at Ypsilanti High School. His older brother, Jeremy Jackson, also played at Michigan.