Former Central Michigan guard Marcus Keene will play for Cagliari Dinamo Academy of the Italian Basketball League. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Marcus Keene is headed overseas.

Keene, Central Michigan’s scoring machine from a season ago, will play for Cagliari Dinamo Academy of the Italian Basketball League.

The 5-foot-9 guard led the country in scoring as a junior, averaging 30 points per game and setting a Mid-American Conference record with 959 points in a season while bringing the Chippewas plenty of national exposure.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to play professional basketball in Italy next season,” Keene told CMUChippewas.com’s Andy Sneddon. “My time at CMU helped open doors to start fulfilling a dream of mine of having a career of playing the game I love.

Keene declared for the NBA draft in March, but didn’t get an invite to the NBA combine, though he worked out for the Pistons.