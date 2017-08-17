Former Michigan quarterback Shane Morris is competing to start for Central Michigan. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Shane Morris said he’s playing better than ever and feels good about his opportunity to be Central Michigan’s starting quarterback.

Morris is a graduate transfer from Michigan and has been competing with redshirt freshman Tony Poljan during preseason camp. CMU coach John Bonamego has not yet named a starter. The Chippewas’ season opens Aug. 31 against Rhode Island.

“I think I’m doing well enough to be the starting quarterback,” Morris said in a telephone interview Thursday. “Everything is going well here, and I feel I’m playing at my highest level. I feel I’m playing my best ball now, and it’s coming along.”

He said he has adapted well to new offensive coordinator Chris Ostrowsky’s spread offense.

“It’s my first time in a spread offense, but I think it fits me,” Morris said. “It fits my strength being able to throw a lot — I like to be able to do that. Quick throws, throwing the ball deep. And I’m able to run and use my athleticism. All things that fit my skill set.”

Morris said his completion percentage has been high during camp and he has taken a leadership role. He arrived in Mount Pleasant in June and began summer workouts with his new teammates.

“I feel like guys are starting to rally a little bit and trust me with the ball in my hands,” he said. “I’m getting along with the guys great. Being new, it’s obviously tough. This summer really helped me. Guys saw how hard I worked and my dedication to being the best quarterback I can be.”

He praised Poljan, a redshirt freshman.

“Tony is a really good quarterback,” Morris said. “Hell of a quarterback. Big, strong guy, athletic, very good arm. He takes care of the ball. He’s pushing me and I’m pushing him. Hopefully I am the quarterback, but he’s very good as well.

“I do have a good opportunity here. The coaches are doing a really good job helping me learn the offense. I think being a fifth-year guy and having played in college for four years and having real-life game experience is a big help for me.”

Morris said he has never been happier playing football.

“The best football I’ve ever played is right now,” Morris said. “It’s probably the happiest I’ve even been playing football. It’s a good opportunity, a good offense, good team, good coaches. We’re looking good this year. It’s going to be a very good team.”

