Gainesville, Fla. — Florida coach Jim McElwain hasn’t settled on a starting quarterback. He hasn’t even pared down the three-man competition.

McElwain said Wednesday fourth-year junior Luke Del Rio, redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks and graduate transfer Malik Zaire will play this season, maybe even in next week’s season opener against No. 11 Michigan.

“You’re going to see a bunch of them in there playing,” McElwain said. “The three guys have done a really good job. I think there’s some things that they all bring to the table that are really good. Now the key to us is putting them in those positions, you know, that play to their strengths.

“Will all play? I don’t know yet. Will a couple of them play? I don’t know yet. I know we will have somebody at the position.”

McElwain insisted he’s not playing games with the Wolverines or trying to gain a game-planning advantage. He simply suggested that none of the three has become a clear-cut choice for the 17th-ranked Gators.

“Ultimately the guy that the team moves with the best,” he said.

Claeys defends himself

Former Minnesota football coach Tracy Claeys is defending himself after an outside review blamed “weak leadership” by the coaching staff for a threat by players to boycott the Holiday Bowl.

Claeys wrote a commentary that appeared online Wednesday, saying in hindsight he would have refrained from using social media to support the team’s decision. But he says as a coach, he respected his team’s decision, “responsibly addressed the situation and quickly defused the boycott.”

Facebook to stream games

Facebook has struck a deal for exclusive rights to live stream 15 college football games this season, beginning next week.

The agreement with Stadium, a digital sports network, gives Facebook the rights to six Mountain West games and nine Conference USA games. The games will not be televised.

The first game will match Marshall of C-USA against Miami of Ohio on Sept. 2. Later that day, San Diego State of the Mountain West will host UC Davis on Facebook’s Stadium: Live College Football show page.

Baylor settlement

Baylor’s recent settlement of a high-profile federal lawsuit suggests the school might be willing to reach more deals to help move past its sexual assault scandal.

Baylor has settled two of the most high-profile cases within the last two months.