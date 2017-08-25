Dabo Swinney led Clemson to the national title last season and the title game the season before. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images)

Clemson, S.C. — Clemson’s coach is getting a hefty raise after winning the national championship.

Dabo Swinney and the Board of Trustees agreed to a new 8-year, $54 million contract Friday that averages out to $6.75 million a year. It includes $3.2 million in signing bonuses in three installments and a $6 million buyout until the end of 2018.

The deal makes Swinney the third highest-paid football coach in the country, behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.

The university studied the salaries of the three other active coaches with a national title and Harbaugh’s deal since he has a Super Bowl appearance to find a fair figure to offer Swinney as he enters his ninth full season with the Tigers, athletics director Dan Radakovich said.

“What’s he’s done with our program has been incredible. He means so much to our athletic department, to our university, to our community,” Radakovich told reporters after the trustees voted.

Swinney’s new contract pays him $6 million this season with his base salary increasing to $6.6 million in 2024, the last season of the deal.

Swinney gets a $1.5 million signing bonus now, a $1 million bonus in 2019 and a $700,000 bonus in 2021.

The deal also has incentives including $250,000 for winning another national title or $50,000 if he is named national coach of the year.

Swinney was paid just over $4.5 million in 2016 before his team beat Alabama to win Swinney’s first national championship.

Illini drop war chant

Illinois will no longer play “war chant” music during sporting events, ending a tradition that stemmed from the school’s former mascot Chief Illiniwek.

The decision to stop using the music was made at the end of last football season, athletic department spokesman Kent Brown said. It wasn’t publicized until Thursday when athletic department representatives asked members of the student group Illini Pride to stop playing the song on a drum at a soccer game.

The school’s band, the Marching Illini, had played the cadence at football games.

“There are people who felt that was an offensive Native American chant or music,” Brown said.

Missouri stadium

Missouri curators have approved a $98 million football project for Memorial Stadium on the Columbia campus.

The curators unanimously approved the project for the south end zone of the stadium. It is scheduled to open for the 2019 football season.

The Kansas City Star reports the three-story, 141,000-square foot structure will replace the general admission bowl, which was built in 1977.

The new structure will include includes 16 new suites and a field-level club that seats 1,500 fans.