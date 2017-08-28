Florida head coach Jim McElwain has suspended an eighth player, freshman receiver James Robinson, for Saturday's season opener against Michigan. (Photo: Joe Robbins, Getty Images)

Gainesville, Fla. — Florida has an eighth player suspended for its season opener against Michigan.

Coach Jim McElwain said Monday that receiver James Robinson, who was cited for marijuana possession last week, won’t play against the Wolverines.

McElwain said “of course not” when asked whether Robinson would be available Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Robinson and linebacker Ventrell Miller, both freshmen from Lakeland, were cited for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana Aug. 21. According to university police, Robinson and Miller were found with the drugs at their dormitory after a smell of marijuana emanated from their room. Both were given a notice to appear in court next month.

Miller is one of seven players under indefinite suspension for misusing university funds. Robinson was cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession during his official visit to Ohio State in January.

