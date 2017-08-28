The Canadian Football League and Hamilton Tiger-Cats say Art Briles will not be joining the team as an assistant coach after all. Less than 12 hours after the Tiger-Cats announced that Briles would be joining head coach June Jones' staff as assistant head coach of offense, the league and team respond to public backlash and let the 61-year-old coach go. (Photo: Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)

— Former Baylor coach Art Briles is back in the unemployment line, hours after he was hired.

The Canadian Football League blocked the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from hiring Briles as their assistant head coach on offense.

“Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach,” the league said in a statement issued Monday night. “We came to this decision this evening following a lengthy discussion between the league and the Hamilton organization. We wish Mr. Briles all the best in his future endeavors.”

Hamilton is off to an 0-8 start and recently changed head coaches, promoting longtime NFL and college coach June Jones after he was serving as an assistant for the team.

Briles, 61, was fired in May 2016 by Baylor after an investigation by a law firm found over several years the school mishandled numerous sexual assault allegations, including some against football players.

The Pepper Hamilton review also led to the departures of university president Kenneth Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw.

“He’s excited to be back in the coaching game, I believe he belongs in college football but his skills translate to any level,” Briles’ attorney, Mark Lanier, told The Associated Press before the league rescinded the hire. “He’s excited to be looking at Xs and Os.

“He’s with a great staff. He’s just really thrilled about it. I think they’ll find him so incredible that they’ll want to keep him.”

Baylor has already settled at least two Title IX lawsuits against the school, and earlier this month reached a deal with former student Jasmin Hernandez , the first of several women to file federal Title IX lawsuits against the world’s largest Baptist university. The school previously settled with three women who hadn’t sued.

Briles has acknowledged making mistakes and apologized for some “bad things that went on under my watch.” Briles was 50-15 in five seasons at Baylor.

The Tiger-Cats’ former head coach, Kent Austin, made the move last week to promote Jones. Austin is also the team’s vice president of football operations.

Extra points

Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.

Davis was shot in the right leg outside a Tuscaloosa bar early Sunday morning. Saban said he’s getting treatment and is “day to day” for Saturday’s opener against No. 3 Florida State.

... Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley has been listed as the starter for Saturday’s opener against Wyoming.

... No. 23 Texas appears set to start sophomore Shane Buechele at quarterback in the season opener against Maryland.

... Six receivers are listed as starters on Ohio State’s official depth chart.

Paris Campbell and K.J. Hill are listed as co-starters at H-back. Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor are listed at one wide receiver spot, and Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin are slotted in at the other.