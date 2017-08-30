Florida running back Jordan Scarlett is one of 10 players who is suspended for Saturday's game against Michigan in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Chris O'Meara, Associated Press)

Gainesville, Fla. — No. 17 Florida has suspended two more players, including starting running back Jordan Scarlett, for its season opener against 11th-ranked Michigan.

Scarlett and receiver Rick Wells were suspended indefinitely from all team activities for misusing school funds. That brings to 10 the total number of Florida players suspended for Saturday’s game in Arlington, Texas.

Seven others, including leading receiver Antonio Callaway, were suspended Aug. 13 for reportedly purchasing items at the campus bookstore with their student identification cards, which didn’t have sufficient funds for the transactions, and later selling the items for cash.

None of those nine will travel to Texas for the game. They won’t be allowed to rejoin the team until making financial restitution.

Florida coach Jim McElwain also suspended freshman receiver James Robinson for the opener following a marijuana possession charge last week.

Scarlett and Callaway are by far the two most significant players who will be missing from the game. Scarlett, a junior, led the team with 889 yards rushing and six touchdowns last season. Callaway, a junior and the team’s top playmaker, has 89 catches for 1,399 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons.

Like Callaway, Scarlett and Wells have been in trouble before.

Scarlett was suspended for the 2016 Citrus Bowl game against Michigan following a marijuana possession charge. Wells and fellow receiver Tyrie Cleveland were charged with criminal mischief in 2016 for firing BB guns inside a residence hall. Both players were suspended for last year’s opener.