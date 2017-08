Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo break down Michigan and Michigan State for the 2017 college football season. Detroit News

Michigan's Maurice Hurst, left, and the Wolverines are favored in their season opener against Florida this weekend. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their picks against the spread for Week 1 of the college football season.

Michigan -3 vs. Florida

Charboneau: Florida

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Bowling Green +17 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Bowling Green

Wojnowski: Michigan State

Washington -30.5 at Rutgers

Charboneau: Washington

Chengelis: Rutgers

Niyo: Washington

Wojnowski: Rutgers

Utah State +27.5 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Utah State

Chengelis: Wisconsin

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Rutgers

Kent State +40.5 at Clemson

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: Clemson

Wyoming +11 at Iowa

Charboneau: Wyoming

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Wyoming

Wojnowski: Wyoming

Akron +30 at Penn State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Penn State

Niyo: Penn State

Wojnowski: Akron

Louisville -25 at Purdue

Charboneau: Louisville

Chengelis: Purdue

Niyo: Louisville

Wojnowski: Purdue

Arkansas State +15 at Nebraska

Charboneau: Nebraska

Chengelis: Nebraska

Niyo: Nebraska

Wojnowski: Arkansas State

Nevada +24 at Northwestern

Charboneau: Northwestern

Chengelis: Northwestern (best bet)

Niyo: Nevada

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Florida State +7 vs. Alabama

Charboneau: Alabama (best bet)

Chengelis: Florida State

Niyo: Florida State

Wojnowski: Alabama

West Virginia +5 vs. Virginia Tech

Charboneau: Virginia Tech

Chengelis: Virginia Tech

Niyo: West Virginia

Wojnowski: West Virginia

Texas A&M +4.5 at UCLA

Charboneau: UCLA

Chengelis: UCLA

Niyo: UCLA (best bet)

Wojnowski: UCLA

Western Michigan +27.5 at USC

Charboneau: USC

Chengelis: USC

Niyo: USC

Wojnowski: USC (best bet)

Charlotte +14 at Eastern Michigan

Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

Chengelis: Charlotte

Niyo: Eastern Michigan

Wojnowski: Eastern Michigan