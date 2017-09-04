True freshman Feleipe Franks will remain Florida’s starting quarterback, despite some struggles in the opening loss to Michigan in Texas. (Photo: Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Alabama’s football team had as much to mourn as to celebrate after a huge opening victory.

On the field, linebackers Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller sustained season-ending injuries in the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 24-7 victory over No. 3 Florida State. About 24 hours after the game, a son of wide receivers coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed in Maryland.

That left players and coaches with much more on their mind than football on Monday.

“I just feel real bad, just like everyone else,” said Tide receiver Calvin Ridley, who texted Locksley. “I just want him to know I love him and I really don’t know anything else about it.”

Added coach Nick Saban: “We’ll do everything that we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy.”

Howard County Police said 25-year-old Meiko Locksley was shot in Columbia, Md., just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Locksley died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police didn’t release further details.

Mike Locksley also is Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator. He spent last season as an offensive analyst and was Maryland’s interim head coach for the final six games in 2015.

Players were still absorbing the news Monday afternoon.

“I just heard. That’s horrible,” offensive tackle Jonah Williams said. “I don’t have any words. He’s in our thoughts and prayers. We’re going to do everything we can for him.”

On the field, Alabama already is having to do a reboot at linebacker. Miller (biceps) and Lewis (elbow) both play the same outside linebacker spot, and now both need season-ending surgery.

Lewis had five tackles and Miller three against the Seminoles. Both had a tackle for loss.

“But we just rebuild,” linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton said. “All the guys who get recruited here are top guys, so it’s time for them to grow up.”

Two other starting linebackers also missed the second half because of injuries. Rashaan Evans had a groin injury and Anfernee Jennings sprained an ankle. Saban said their injuries are significant but not long-term issues.

Alabama does have a luxury few other programs share. Three of the reserve linebackers are underclassmen who were former five-star recruits: Mack Wilson, Ben Davis and freshman Dylan Moses. Other candidates for increased playing time: veterans like Jamey Mosley, brother of Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley, and Keith Holcombe.

Hamilton, himself coming off a knee injury that ended his junior season, said there are a number of players capable of stepping up. He also had a message for Lewis and Miller, both seemingly poised for bigger roles.

“I told them I know how it is when you’re down,” Hamilton said. “You’re going to fall by the wayside. People may forget about you or things like this. But let that fuel you, and you can’t waste a day with the rehab process.”

Florida State QB out

Florida State quarterback DeondreFrancois will have season-ending knee surgery today.

Coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday that Francois, a sophomore, faces four to six months of rehabilitation after his operation for his torn patellar tendon in his left knee. Francois was hurt during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to Alabama in Atlanta. The third-ranked Seminoles host Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Fisher said James Blackman will replace Francois. The only other time a Florida State quarterback started as a true freshman was in 1985 when Chip Ferguson faced Miami.

Junior J.J. Cosentino has played in just five games the past two seasons.

Extra points

No. 17 Florida is sticking with quarterback Feleipe Franks after a lackluster performance in the season opener against Michigan. He was 5-of-9 passing for 75 yards in the 33-17 loss.

... Quarterback Jacob Eason will not play in No. 15 Georgia’s game at Notre Dame after spraining his left knee in last week’s win over Appalachian State. Freshman Jake Fromm is expected to start on Saturday night.

... Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Parker will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury. No. 7 Oklahoma plays No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

... Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty is expected to out at least four weeks because of a sprained knee suffered in the stunning 48-45 loss to Liberty.

... Texas starting quarterback Shane Buechele bruised his throwing shoulder in a season-opening loss to Maryland and will be held out of practice.

... North Carolina State safety Freddie Phillips Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

... Virginia cornerback Tim Harris will miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury.

This week’s

top games

■No. 16 Louisville vs.

North Carolina,

noon Saturday, ESPN

■Pittsburgh at

No. 6 Penn State,

3:30 Saturday, ABC

■Nebraska at Oregon,

4:30 Saturday, Fox

■No. 12 Auburn at

No. 5 Clemson,

7 Saturday, ESPN

■No. 7 Oklahoma at

No. 2 Ohio State,

7:30 Saturday, ABC

■No. 15 Georgia at Notre Dame, 7:30 Saturday, NBC

■No. 14 Stanford at No. 4 USC, 8:30 Saturday, Fox