Wojo, Niyo, Angelique and Matt look back at Week 1 of the college football season, and take a glimpse ahead at Week 2. Detroit News
The College Football Show is back with Week 1 highlights and Week 2 previews
The Spartans and Wolverines are both 1-0 heading into Saturday's games at home.
Michigan State will face Western Michigan at 3:30 p.m.
Michigan will play Cincinnati at noon.
Here are the highlights of the show with columnists Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo and beat reporters Matt Charboneau and Angelique Chengelis.
► 1:20: John Niyo on MSU's "much needed victory"
► 2:15: Matt Charboneau on Spartans/Falcons
► 4:00: MSU QB Brian Lewerke
► 5:50: Western Michigan preview
► 7:10: Matt Charboneau on Spartans/Broncos
► 8:50: UM defensive end Chase Winovich
► 11:00: John Niyo on UM's defensive coordinator Don Brown
► 12:35: Angelique Chengelis on Wolverines/Gators
► 13:40: UM QB Wilton Speight
► 16:00: Angelique Chengelis on Wolverines/Bearcats
► 18:00: Matt Charboneau's top 25 list
► 19:45: Ohio State/Oklahoma preview
