Bob Wojnowski, left, and John Niyo host Week 1 of the College Football Show. (Photo: Detroit News)

The College Football Show is back with Week 1 highlights and Week 2 previews

The Spartans and Wolverines are both 1-0 heading into Saturday's games at home.

Michigan State will face Western Michigan at 3:30 p.m.

Michigan will play Cincinnati at noon.

Here are the highlights of the show with columnists Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo and beat reporters Matt Charboneau and Angelique Chengelis.

► 1:20: John Niyo on MSU's "much needed victory"

► 2:15: Matt Charboneau on Spartans/Falcons

► 4:00: MSU QB Brian Lewerke

► 5:50: Western Michigan preview

► 7:10: Matt Charboneau on Spartans/Broncos

► 8:50: UM defensive end Chase Winovich

► 11:00: John Niyo on UM's defensive coordinator Don Brown

► 12:35: Angelique Chengelis on Wolverines/Gators

► 13:40: UM QB Wilton Speight

► 16:00: Angelique Chengelis on Wolverines/Bearcats

► 18:00: Matt Charboneau's top 25 list

► 19:45: Ohio State/Oklahoma preview