Michigan State is a 7-point favorite Saturday against Western Michigan. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their picks against the spread for Week 2 of the college football season.

Cincinnati +33 at Michigan

Charboneau: Cincinnati

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Western Michigan +7 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Western Michigan

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Michigan State

Northwestern -3 at Duke

Charboneau: Northwestern

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Northwestern

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Nebraska +10 at Oregon

Charboneau: Oregon

Chengelis: Nebraska

Niyo: Oregon

Wojnowski: Oregon (best bet)

Florida Atlantic +31.5 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Wisconsin

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Wisconsin

Iowa -1 at Iowa State

Charboneau: Iowa State

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Iowa State

Wojnowski: Iowa

Pittsburgh +19 at Penn State

Charboneau: Pittsburgh

Chengelis: Pittsburgh

Niyo: Penn State

Wojnowski: Pittsburgh

Fresno State +43 at Alabama

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Fresno State

Wojnowski: Alabama

Louisiana Monroe +31 at Florida State

Charboneau: Florida State

Chengelis: Florida State

Niyo: Louisiana Monroe

Wojnowski: Louisiana Monroe

Auburn +6.5 at Clemson

Charboneau: Auburn

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson (best bet)

Wojnowski: Clemson

Oklahoma +7.5 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Ohio State

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Oklahoma

Wojnowski: Ohio State

Stanford +6.5 at USC

Charboneau: Stanford

Chengelis: Stanford (best bet)

Niyo: USC

Wojnowski: Stanford

Minnesota +1 at Oregon State

Charboneau: Oregon State

Chengelis: Oregon State

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Eastern Michigan +4 at Rutgers

Charboneau: Rutgers (best bet)

Chengelis: Rutgers

Niyo: Rutgers

Wojnowski: Rutgers

Central Michigan +3.5 at Kansas

Charboneau: Central Michigan

Chengelis: Central Michigan

Niyo: Kansas

Wojnowski: Kansas

RECORDS

Charboneau: 7-8 overall; 1-0 best bets

Chengelis: 8-7 overall; 0-1 best bets

Niyo: 5-10 overall; 0-1 best bets

Wojnowski: 9-6 overall; 0-1 best bets