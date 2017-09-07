Nick Ward and the Spartans host Michigan at the Breslin Center on Jan. 13. (Photo: Tony Ding, AP)

It’s time to update your calendars.

Michigan and Michigan State’s lone Big Ten meeting this season at the Breslin Center will take center stage on national television, just not on the channel many would have thought.

The Wolverines and Spartans will tip off at noon Jan. 13 on Fox.

The Big Ten released game times and TV designations for all conference games and select nonconference contests on Thursday. And for the first time in conference history, the Big Ten will air games on four major outlets: BTN, CBS Sports, ESPN and FOX Sports.

Start times and TV designations for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be announced at a later date.

MICHIGAN TIPOFF TIMES/TV DESIGNATIONS

Nov. 11 vs. North Florida, 7:30 p.m. (BTN Plus)

Nov. 13 vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Nov. 16 vs. Southern Mississippi, 7 p.m. (BTN Plus)

Nov. 20 vs. LSU at Maui Invitational, 11:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Nov. 26 vs. UC-Riverside, 4 p.m. (FS1)

Nov. 29 at North Carolina, TBD

Dec. 2 vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 4 at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Dec. 9 vs. UCLA, noon (CBS)

Dec. 12 at Texas, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 16 vs. Detroit Mercy at Little Caesars Arena, TBD

Dec. 21 vs. Alabama A&M, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dec. 30 vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 2 at Iowa, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Jan. 6 vs. Illinois, noon (BTN)

Jan. 9 vs. Purdue, 9 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Jan. 13 at Michigan State, noon (FOX)

Jan. 15 vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 18 at Nebraska, 9 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 21 vs. Rutgers, noon (BTN)

Jan. 25 at Purdue, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Jan. 29 vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Feb. 3 vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

Feb. 6 at Northwestern, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 11 at Wisconsin, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Feb. 14 vs. Iowa, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 18 vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Feb. 21 at Penn State, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 24 at Maryland, noon (ESPN/ESPN2)

MICHIGAN STATE TIPOFF TIMES/TV DESIGNATIONS

Nov. 8 vs. North Florida, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Nov. 14 vs. Duke at United Center, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 19 vs. Stony Brook, 4 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 3 vs. Nebraska, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Dec. 5 at Rutgers, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 9 vs. Southern Utah, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 18 vs. Houston Baptist, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 21 vs. Long Beach State, 7 p.m. (BTN Plus)

Dec. 29 vs. Cleveland State, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 31 vs. Savannah State, noon (BTN)

Jan. 4 vs. Maryland, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 7 at Ohio State, 1:30/4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 10 vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 13 vs. Michigan, noon (FOX)

Jan. 19 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 22 at Illinois, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 26 vs. Wisconsin, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 28 at Maryland, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Jan. 31 vs. Penn State, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 3 at Indiana, 6/8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Feb. 6 at Iowa, 9 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Feb. 10 vs. Purdue, 6/8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Feb. 13 at Minnesota, 9 p.m. (EPSN/ESPN2)

Feb. 17 at Northwestern, 2 p.m. (FOX)

Feb. 20 vs. Illinois, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Feb. 25 at Wisconsin, 1 p.m. (CBS)