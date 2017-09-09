Central Michigan quarterback Shane Morris threw for nearly 500 yards and five touchdown passes against Kansas on Saturday. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, Associated Press)

Lawrence, Kan. — Shane Morris threw for 467 yards and five touchdowns on an efficient 28 of 37 attempts while leading Central Michigan to a 45-27 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

In their first road game of the season, the Chippewas rolled into Memorial Stadium and took control late in the second quarter after a quiet start to the game for both teams.

A Kansas field goal made the score 10-6 in Central Michigan’s favor with just under five minutes left until halftime, as the two teams seemed to be fairly evenly-matched.

Less than two minutes later, however, Chippewa tight end Logan Hessbrook took a Morris pass 40 yards to the end zone. Then, with just six seconds remaining, receiver Corey Willis snagged a six-yard score as well. Suddenly, it was 24-6 and Central Michigan wouldn’t look back.

Offense was the key for Central Michigan, racking up 590 total yards. Most of their work came through the air, but five Chippewas combined for 123 yards on the ground as well.

Mark Chapman led the game with 168 yards on eight receptions, and reeled in three touchdowns as well. He delivered the knockout blow, turning a short Morris pass into a 75-yard dash to the end zone after the Jayhawks had started to trim the deficit in the fourth.

Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender had a poor start to the game, but played decently once he got things together. He finished with 323 yards on 32 of 62 passing, but failed to find the end zone and threw two picks.

Jayhawks true freshman running back Dom Williams accounted for two touchdowns on the ground, and led the game in rushing with 64 yards. Receiver Ryan Schadler also ran it in for a score on a 33-yard reverse.