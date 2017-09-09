Wayne State’s Romello Brown (25) reaching for a first down in the team’s 31-28 setback to No. 18 Indianapolis Saturday at Tom Adams Field. (Photo: Wayne State/Maddie Weiss)

Brad Schickel’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted No. 18 Indianapolis (2-0) to a 31-28 victory over Wayne State Saturday in a Division II college football game at Tom Adams Field.

The winning kick came after Wayne State's Corey Ester caught a 27-yard TD strike from D.J. Zezula to tie it 28-28 with 5:06 left.

Wayne State (1-1) had a chance to go ahead with 1:25 left but the drive stalled on its 32.

Zezula finished 20-of-27 for 193 yards, including three TD passes. Demetrius Stinson also scored on a 1-yard run for Wayne State.

MORE GLIAC

(At) No. 14 Grand Valley State 48, Davenport 0: Marty Carter scored on runs of 5 and 14 yards while rushing for 106 yards on 16 carries for Grand Valley State (2-0). Bart Williams was 17-of-25 for 187 yards and threw TD strikes to Pete Cender (15 yards) and Brandon Bean (4 yards).

Luke DeLong scored on a punt blocked by teammate Eric Plate to put Grand Valley on the scoreboard. The Lakers also had TDs runs by Caleb Richards and Bryce Young-Walls.

No. 2 Ferris State 48, (at) Findlay 27: Reggie Bell scored four touchdowns and passed for another score while leading the second-ranked Bulldogs to a season-opening victory. The dual-threat quarterback had TD runs of 85, 10, 5, and 41 yards while rushing 216 yards on 18 carries.

He was 14-of-21 for 206 yards passing. He connected with Malik Taylor on a 56-yard scoring play in the second quarter to put Ferris State up 24-13. Rhys Gervais was 18-for-27 for 215 yards, including three TDs, for Findlay (0-1).

(At) Hillsdale 31, Michigan Tech 27: Hillsdale scored 21 unanswered points, with David Graham’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in the game sealing the come-from-behind victory. Quarterback Chance Stewart had a pair of 1-yard TD runs earlier in the fourth quarter to start the rally.

Graham rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns for Hillsdale (2-0), and Stewart also had two rushing touchdowns while going 21-for-37 for 215 yards passing.

Jake Brown was 16-for-24 and 204 yards passing for Michigan Tech (1-1), while John Williams rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

More: Morris throws 5 TDs, Central Michigan torches Kansas

More: 'Big deal': EMU edges Rutgers for first Power-5 win

(At) Angelo State 48, Northern Michigan 20: Jake Faber threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns as Angelo State (2-0) built a 26-7 first-half lead and piled up 660 yards in offense.

Northern quarterback Jaranta Lewis connected with Ryan Knight on an 83-yard scoring play and on a 7-yard TD strike to Michael Aklinlade. Jake Mayon rushed for 205 yards on 25 carries for Northern (0-1).

Northwood 47, (at) Missouri S&T 34: Joe Garbarino threw TD passes of 34 and 5 yards and ran in for score to lead Northwood (2-0) to a road victory. David Riser had field goals from 31, 26, 34 and 47 yards for Northwood, which led 30-14 at halftime.

Northwood’s Vashon Nutt and John Hall had TD catches while Allante Shy returned a punt blocked by Dimitri Abro for a score. Dominick Giovinazzo rushed for 107 yards, including a 48-yard TD run.

(At) Saginaw Valley State 28, Walsh 0: Nate Moore rushed for 126 yards and and Nate McCrary rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns as Saginaw Valley posted the shutout in dominating fashion.

Ryan Conklin was 17-for-126 for 294 yards passing, including two touchdowns — one to Chad Gailliard and one to Alfonso Vultaggio — as the Cardinals improved to 2-0.

Saginaw Valley allowed Walsh (0-2) just 129 yards of total offense, including 45 passing.

MIAA

(At) Hope 38, Defiance 0: Mike Miklusicak rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and Mason Opple was 15-for-22 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns as Hope improved to 1-1 on the season. Jake Kozlowski had 56 yards receiving and a touchdown. Defiance is 0-2.

Olivet 26, (at) Elmhurst 20: Olivet (1-1) jumped out to a 19-0 lead, then held on. Jerome Washington rushed for 123 yards on 28 carries, and had a score, and Lane Porter was 13-for-21 passing for 168 yards and two TDs. Kornelius Saxton had 97 receiving yards and a TD. Elmhurst is 0-2. Olivet’s defense had three interceptions.

Wheaton (Ill.) 58, (at) Kalamazoo 6: Wheaton (2-0) raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, rushing for 304 yards. Lorenzo Redmond rushed for 54 yards for Kalamazoo (0-2)

Manchester 33, (at) Alma 31: Donovan Henderson, Jr. scored on TD runs of 1 and 5 yards to lead Manchester (1-1). Caleb Reinhart had scoring runs of 1, 1 and 4 yards for Alma (1-1).

Wisconsin-Stevens Point 33, (at) Albion 19: Ryan Swigart threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting Stevens Point (2-0). Kyle Thomas ran 127 yards on 15 carries for Albion (0-2).