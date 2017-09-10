Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, celebrates their win over Ohio State with teammate Jordan Thomas on Saturday night. (Photo: Jay LaPrete / Associated Press)

There was no change at the top of the rankings for me this week, but there sure was in the second spot.

Oklahoma was impressive in its victory at Ohio State, jumping into the No. 2 position behind Alabama while the Buckeyes dropped down to No. 8. I thought hard about dropping Ohio State even further after that poor offensive performance, but I still think there’s a lot of playmakers in the backfield and there’s no way J.T. Barrett doesn’t play better at quarterback.

As for some of the other teams in the top 10, Southern Cal looked good in beating Stanford to open Pac-12 play, while Washington and Oklahoma State also took care of lesser teams.

Wisconsin and Michigan stayed put because neither looked great. However, I didn’t drop them because I have a hard time doing that when a team wins, even if it was far from impressive.

I moved Georgia up a few spots after the Bulldogs went on the road and beat Notre Dame, and I was impressed with the way Louisville came back from nearly losing to Purdue to beat North Carolina soundly on the road. They also happen to have the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who’s playing like a, well, a Heisman winner.

After that, there was some shuffling of teams and trying to figure where all the Florida schools landed after not playing this week because of Hurricane Irma. They moved some, but I didn’t want to ding them too much.

The only new team this week for me was Oregon. The Ducks take over for Florida after scoring 42 against Nebraska. No, it doesn’t mean much considering it’s the final spot in the rankings, but I didn’t feel great about Florida being there next week, and Oregon at least showed they can score some points.

Matt Charboneau’s top 25

1 Alabama (No. 1 last week)

2. Oklahoma (5)

3. Clemson (3)

4. Penn State (4)

5. Southern Cal (6)

6. Washington (8)

7. Oklahoma State (9)

8. Ohio State (2)

9. Florida State (7)

10. Wisconsin (10)

11. Michigan (11)

12. LSU (12)

13. Georgia (15)

14. Kansas State (17)

15. Louisville (19)

16. TCU (20)

17. Miami (16)

18. Virginia Tech (18)

19. Auburn (15)

20. South Florida (21)

21. Washington State (23)

22. Stanford (13)

23. Tennessee (22)

24. Utah (24)

25. Oregon (NR)