Georgia defenders Richard LeCounte III (2) and J.R. Reed (20) team to stop Notre Dame’s Chris Fink in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

South Bend, Ind. — As Saturday night turned into Sunday morning following Georgia’s 20-19 victory over Notre Dame, Fighting Irish offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey took the blame.

“It’s awful, absolutely awful … it came down to execution at the end and I blew it,” said McGlinchey, a 6-foot-8 1/4, 315-pound left tackle who turned down the NFL to try to help Notre Dame rebound from a 4-8 season.

McGlinchey held himself responsible for missing the block that led to Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy’s sack of quarterback Brandon Wimbush and linebacker Lorenzo Carter’s fumble recovery that ended Notre Dame’s chance of rallying past the No. 13 Bulldogs. The loss dropped the Irish (1-1) out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. Notre Dame is at Boston College next week.

“Our defense played its heart out. Everyone had their doubts about them and they stepped up,” McGlinchey said. “That last play was my fault. We played our hearts out in the fourth quarter.”

Coach Brian Kelly, who was brusque in ending his postgame news conference, insisting things won’t “snowball” as they did in 2016 when Notre Dame lost seven of its eight games by eight points or fewer, was in a better mood Sunday and didn’t fault McGlinchey.

“I’ve never felt like there’s one play that determines a game,” Kelly said. “It was just a one-on-one scenario. That’s a guy (Bellamy) that’s going to be playing in the NFL.”

After rushing for 422 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries against Tempe in the opener, Notre Dame had 55 yards on 37 carries and one touchdown, a 1-yard run by redshirt junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush, who managed 1 net yard rushing on 16 attempts but completed 20 of 40 passes for 210 yards.

“It’s a combination of everybody doing their job,” Kelly said, “and, again, we’ve got to get better at it. We’ve got to coach it better, and we’ve got to play better, and we will next week.”

Defensively, new coordinator Mike Elko’s 4-2-5 scheme allowed Georgia 185 yards (73 on 13 carries by senior Sony Michel) but surrendered runs of 30 (senior Nick Chubb) and 40 yards (freshman D’Andre Swift).

Notre Dame limited true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, who was making his first start, to 141 yards on 16-of-29 passing with two sacks and an interception.

“We’re headed in the right direction,” said Notre Dame senior linebacker Greer Martini, who had six stops. “Last year in the fourth quarter we would have fallen apart. We came out and got the ball back for the offense.”

Overtime victory

Washington State coach Mike Leach was of two minds after Jamal Morrow caught a 22-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.

On the one hand, “it was a fantastic team win,” Leach said.

On the other hand, “we were awfully one-dimensional for most of the first half,” he said. “We played not to screw up.”

Officials reviewed the final play to make sure Morrow remained inbounds as he ran toward the end zone and left his feet near the pylon.

More weather fallout

Miami will play Florida State on Oct. 7, rescheduled from next Saturday.

ESPN’s Thursday-night Georgia Tech at Miami “blackout” game in which the Hurricanes were wearing a special all-black uniform on Oct. 12, has also been changed to Oct. 14 — both on Saturdays.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma,” Atlantic Coast commissioner Commissioner John Swofford said. “It quickly became clear that it was in the best interest of our players, coaches and fans to reschedule next week’s Miami at Florida State game.

“Typically, it’s not easy to reschedule games, but in this instance, there was a clear path to adjust quickly and effectively.

“I appreciate the leadership at our schools and with our television partners as this process was seamless, and we were able to adjust in as fair a way as possible.”

Job switch

East Carolina coach Scottie Montgomery says defensive coordinator Kenwick Thompson has been reassigned within the football program and defensive line coach Robert Prunty has replaced him immediately.

Montgomery announced the changes after a 56-20 loss at West Virginia in which the Pirates (0-2) fell behind 49-3 at halftime.