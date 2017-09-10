Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) breaks the tackle of Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love during the first half on Saturday night. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

South Bend, Ind. — Georgia got to Dawg Walk out of Notre Dame Stadium with a victory, dozens of its fans forming a line from the locker room to the buses to congratulate the Bulldogs after their first trip to this part of the country in more than 50 years.

Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy led a swarming Georgia defense and the No. 15 Bulldogs got enough plays from an offense starting a freshman quarterback to beat No. 24 Notre Dame, 20-19, on Saturday night.

The first regular-season meeting between the storied programs was a hard-hitting, penalty filled tug-o-war, and when it was done the Bulldogs gathered in the corner of the stadium to celebrate with and salute thousands of their fans who made the pilgrimage.

“It definitely means a little more,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “Coming up to South Bend, an awesome environment. Then having all these Dawgs fans coming out, showing their support. Showing how much they believe in us. It’s just an awesome feeling to be able to give those fans a W.”

Rodrigo Blankenship, a third-year sophomore walk-on who received a scholarship just this week, kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:39 remaining to give the Bulldogs (2-0) a one-point lead, and that was enough for Carter and company. Georgia stopped Brandon Wimbush and the Fighting Irish (1-1) on downs once. Then, on Notre Dame’s final drive, Bellamy blind-sided the quarterback and Carter recovered the fumble with 1:27 left to seal it.

Carter had a strip sack in the second-half, too.

Wimbush, starting his second game for the Irish, scored Notre Dame’s only touchdown in the first half on a 1-yard run and finished 20 for 40 for 210 yards with two lost fumbles.

“We’re learning,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Our QB is learning the tools of trade. He’s getting different looks and reads. I thought he learned a lot tonight."

More top 25

(At) No. 1 Alabama 41, Fresno State 10: Jalen Hurts ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns and passed for a third score for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) polished off the 44-point underdog Bulldogs (1-1) with a workmanlike performance on the heels of an opening victory over No. 10 Florida State in Atlanta.

Hurts completed 14 of 18 passes for 128 yards, but his biggest play came in the opening minute. He faked a handoff and sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown on the second offensive play, stepping out of a last-gasp tackle attempt at the 15.

Hurts also hit a wide-open Hale Hentges for a 23-yarder in the first quarter. It was the tight end’s first career touchdown.

The Tide led 28-3 at halftime against Fresno State, which had opened coach Jeff Tedford’s first season with a 66-0 win over FCS Incarnate Word.

Fresno State scored on Chason Virgil’s 26-yard pass to Derrion Grim with just over six minutes left. That was set up by Da’Mari Scott’s 63-yard kick return

Alabama outgained the Bulldogs 305-58 on the ground.

(At) No. 3 Clemson 14, No. 13 Auburn 6: Kelly Bryant had two touchdown runs after getting knocked hard to the ground and defensive end Austin Bryant had four of Clemson’s 11 sacks.

This was billed as an early showcase between elite teams with dreams of the College Football Playoff. Instead, Clemson’s Bryants never gave Auburn (1-1) much of a chance.

Bryant, making his second career start at quarterback for defending national champion Clemson, appeared to be seriously hurt after he remained on the ground on a hit by Dontavius Russell. But after a few moments in the medical tent, Bryant returned to direct a pair of touchdown drives that gave Clemson (2-0) the lead for good. Bryant’s 3-yard run right before halftime put Clemson ahead 7-6. He finished the next possession with a spinning, 27-yard burst.

Clemson’s defense squashed any chance of an Auburn comeback. Bryant was nearly unblockable and created havoc quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Auburn, which was held to 117 yards.

Austin Byrant sacked Stidham on Auburn’s final two plays as the Baylor transfer desperately tried to get the ball downfield. Byrant threw for 181 yards on 19-of-29 passing. He also rushed for 68 yards.

(At) No. 6 Southern California 42, No. 14 Stanford 24: Steven Mitchell and Deontay Burnett caught two touchdown passes apiece from Sam Darnold, and Southern California extended its winning streak to 11 games.

Darnold went 21 of 26 with 316 yards passing for the Trojans (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12), who snapped their three-game losing streak in this California private-school rivalry. USC racked up 623 total yards and won the first Pac-12 game of the new season by beating the hard-nosed Cardinal (1-1, 0-1) at their own physical game.

Ronald Jones II rushed for 116 yards and scored a touchdown in his ninth consecutive game as USC excelled at Stanford’s traditional strengths, running the ball for 307 yards and controlling both lines of scrimmage. Turnovers and penalties by the Trojans kept it fairly close, but freshman Stephen Carr added 119 yards rushing, and Jones cartwheeled into the end zone with a clinching 23-yard touchdown run with 4:15 to play.

Keller Chryst passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while Bryce Love had a 75-yard touchdown run among his 160 yards rushing for the Cardinal, who hadn’t played since their season-opening win over Rice in Australia last month.

(At) No. 7 Washington 63, Montana 7: Dante Pettis weaved his way 67 yards for the seventh punt return touchdown of his career, and Jake Browning threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns for Washington.

Pettis set a Pac-12 record, taking a punt back for a score for the second straight game. Pettis’ 61-yard return in the season opener against Rutgers last week tied him with DeSean Jackson for the Pac-12 mark and ignited Washington (2-0) after a sluggish start.

The conference record is Pettis’ alone now. Montana (1-1) made the unwise decision to punt to Pettis on the final play of the first quarter. The senior veered to the sideline nearest where he caught the kick, cut all the way across the field, juked Montana punter Eric Williams and sprinted the final few yards to give the Huskies a 21-7 lead. Pettis is one shy of the NCAA record for punt return touchdowns in a career, held by Wes Welker (Texas Tech) and Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma).

(At) No. 12 LSU 45, Chattanooga 10: Derrius Guice ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns, D.J. Chark returned a punt 65 yards for a score, and LSU overcame bouts of sloppiness.

Danny Etling passed for 227 yards and a touchdown, connecting on eight of 14 attempts in less than three quarters of work for the Tigers (2-0). Etling’s scoring pass was a 36-yarder to Drake Davis.

Chark had three receptions for 103 yards, including a 48-yard catch from Etling in the third quarter. Chark also had a 79-yard punt return for a would-be touchdown negated by a holding penalty.

While LSU coach Ed Orgeron is bound to be pleased overall by a two-game start in which the Tigers have outscored opponents 72-10 combined, he also could be concerned about a rash of penalties and place-kicking problems as his team prepares for its first Southeastern Conference game next week. LSU was penalized 11 times for 74 yards, one week after committing 10 penalties for 86 yards against BYU.

Chattanooga is 0-2.

No. 17 Louisville 47, North Carolina 35: Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson accounted for 525 total yards and six touchdowns and Louisville pulled away late.

Jackson threw for 393 yards and three scores and ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns. The last came on a spinning-through-tacklers 11-yard run with 3:06 left to punctuate a dominant fourth-quarter effort by the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Junior Jaylen Smith had nine catches for a career-high 183 yards and a score, and Dez Fitzpatrick hauled in two touchdowns as the Cardinals rolled to 705 yards.

Chazz Surratt and Brandon Harris combined to throw for North Carolina (0-2, 0-1).

(At) No. 18 Virginia Tech 27, Delaware 0: Greg Stroman returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown and Josh Jackson threw two scoring passes for Virginia Tech.

Stroman is the first player in Virginia Tech history to return a punt for a touchdown in three consecutive seasons.

The Hokies (2-0), coming off a last-second win over West Virginia, struggled offensively for much of the game, but got scoring strikes of 4 and 28 yards from Jackson. The latter one went to Cam Phillips, who broke free on a post pattern to give the Hokies breathing room in the fourth quarter.

Jackson completed 16 of 27 passes for 222 yards.

Delaware is 1-1.

(At) No. 19 Kansas State 55, Charlotte 7: Kendall Adams scored on interception and fumble returns in the first half for Kansas State.

Adams returned an interception 30 yards to give the Wildcats (2-0) a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and had a 46-yard fumble return late in the second to make it 31-7.

Alex Barnes, Jesse Ertz and Winston Dimel had touchdown runs.

Charlotte dropped to 0-2.

No. 23 TCU 28, (at) Arkansas 7: Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 106 yards and a touchdown and No. 23 TCU’s defense dominated once again.

Anderson had 15 carries to help the Horned Frogs (2-0) win in Fayetteville for the first time since 1984 when both schools were in the Southwest Conference. The sophomore’s previous rushing best was 103 yards in a victory over Texas last season.

Kenny Hill was 21-of-31 passing for 166 yards for TCU, and the Horned Frogs held the Razorbacks (1-1) to 267 yards of total offense — a week after allowing only 65 yards in a 63-0 victory over Jackson State.

Arkansas’ Austin Allen was 9 of 23 for 138 yards, a year after accounting for four touchdowns in the Razorbacks’ double-overtime win at TCU. Arkansas has lost three of its last four games to fall to 26-27 under fifth-season year coach Bret Bielema.

(At) No. 25 Tennessee 42, Indiana 7: Ty Chandler returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, Carlin Fils-aime had two scoring runs and Tennessee breezed past Indiana State,

Five days after John Kelly ran for four touchdowns in Tennessee’s 42-41 double-overtime triumph over Georgia Tech, he shared the spotlight with his backups in a game that had much less suspense. Kelly ran for 80 yards and caught five passes for 60 yards to lead the Volunteers (2-0) in rushing and receiving, but two guys below him on the depth chart scored Tennessee’s first three touchdowns.

Chandler took the opening kickoff just to the right of the right hash, easily shed an attempted arm tackle as he approached his own 35 and ran untouched the rest of the way. Chandler is the first Tennessee true freshman to score on a kickoff return since Leonard Scott did it against Georgia in 1999.

Indiana State is 0-2.

CANCELLED GAMES

No. 10 Florida State (Louisiana-Monroe), No. 21 South Florida (Connecticut) and No. 22 Florida (Northern Colorado) had their games cancelled because of Hurricane Irma.