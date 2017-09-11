Shane Morris: From De La Salle to Michigan to CMU
Shane Morris is pictured outside Warren De La Salle
Shane Morris is pictured outside Warren De La Salle High School in February 2012. The former Michigan quarterback will play his final season of college football at Central Michigan in 2017.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Warren De La Salle QB Shane Morris eludes a rushing
Warren De La Salle QB Shane Morris eludes a rushing Ann Arbor Pioneer defensive player during a 2012 game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Shane Morris warms up before a game against Dearborn
Shane Morris warms up before a game against Dearborn Fordson in 2011.  Bryan Mitchell, special to Detroit News
Shane Morris is interviewed by Angelique S. Chengelis
Shane Morris is interviewed by Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News in 2012.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Warren De La Salle QB Shane Morris looks for a receiver
Warren De La Salle QB Shane Morris looks for a receiver against Birmingham Brother Rice in 2011.  Brandy Baker, Detroit News
Shane Morris participates in a voluntary workout at
Shane Morris participates in a voluntary workout at De La Salle in 2012.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Shane Morris works out at De La Salle in 2012.
Shane Morris works out at De La Salle in 2012.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Shane Morris poses for photos at The Detroit News in
Shane Morris poses for photos at The Detroit News in July 2012.  Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
From left, Michigan recruits Jaron Dukes, Jake Butt,
From left, Michigan recruits Jaron Dukes, Jake Butt, Shane Morris and Taco Charlton attend the spring game in 2012.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Future Michigan football players Dennis Norfleet and
Future Michigan football players Dennis Norfleet and Shane Morris laugh after a Detroit King vs. Warren De La Salle basketball game in March 2012.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Shane Morris poses for photos with his family after
Shane Morris poses for photos with his family after being presented his Under Armour All-American game jersey in January 2013.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Shane Morris high-fives Michigan fans in Ann Arbor
Shane Morris high-fives Michigan fans in Ann Arbor when he was a high school senior in October 2012.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Shane Morris waits to greet his future teammates after
Shane Morris waits to greet his future teammates after the Michigan spring scrimmage in April 2013.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Shane Morris warms up against Central Michigan in 2013.
Shane Morris warms up against Central Michigan in 2013.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Shane Morris throws the ball in the fourth quarter
Shane Morris throws the ball in the fourth quarter against Central Michigan in 2013.  David Guralnick, David Guralnick
Shane Morris congratulates running back Thomas Rawls
Shane Morris congratulates running back Thomas Rawls on his 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of a win over Central Michigan in 2013.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Devin Gardner and Shane Morris warm up before the game
Devin Gardner and Shane Morris warm up before the game at Penn State in October 2013.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
From left, Michigan quarterbacks Brian Cleary, Devin
From left, Michigan quarterbacks Brian Cleary, Devin Gardner, Shane Morris and Russell Bellomy during media day in August 2014.  Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
Shane Morris lays on the ground as teammate Kyle Kalis
Shane Morris lays on the ground as teammate Kyle Kalis looks on with Minnesota defensive lineman Theiren Cockran, left, in the fourth quarter in the game against Minnesota in 2014.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Ben Braden assists Shane Morris after he was hit and
Ben Braden assists Shane Morris after he was hit and suffered a concussion against Minnesota in September 2014.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Shane Morris gets some footballs together for the team
Shane Morris gets some footballs together for the team to play a throwing game during media day in August 2015.  Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
From left, Zach Gentry, Shane Morris and Jake Rudock
From left, Zach Gentry, Shane Morris and Jake Rudock during media day in 2015.  Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
From left, Michigan quarterbacks John O'Korn, Wilton
From left, Michigan quarterbacks John O'Korn, Wilton Speight and Alex Malzone pose for a selfie with Shane Morris during media day 2015.  Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Shane Morris assists during the Sound Mind Sound Body
Shane Morris assists during the Sound Mind Sound Body Football Academy at Dakota High School in June 2015.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Shane Morris warms up before the game against BYU in
Shane Morris warms up before the game against BYU in 2015.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Shane Morris looks over his group of campers as they
Shane Morris looks over his group of campers as they work on dropback drills during the Ann Arbor Aerial Assault Elite Quarterback Training School at UM's outdoor football practice facility in June 2016.  Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Jim Harbaugh talks to Shane Morris during the game
Jim Harbaugh talks to Shane Morris during the game against Hawaii in September 2016.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
From left, John O'Korn, Shane Morris and Wilton Speight
From left, John O'Korn, Shane Morris and Wilton Speight warm up before the game against Central Florida in 2016.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Shane Morris is interviewed by Angelique S. Chengelis
Shane Morris is interviewed by Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News this week in Mount Pleasant.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Shane Morris is pictured near Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Shane Morris is pictured near Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Shane Morris showed what he is capable of as an FBS quarterback Saturday, leading Central Michigan to a victory over a Power Five conference opponent.

    Morris turned in one of the best individual performances in all of college football this season in the Chippewas’ 45-27 win at Kansas.

    CMU is used to beating Power Five opponents, including a win over Purdue in 2014 and one over a top-25 team in Oklahoma State last season. But Morris’ showing in the rout of Kansas was nothing short of special.

    Morris, a former five-star recruit out of Warren De La Salle and transfer from Michigan, completed 28-of-37 passes and had career highs in passing yardage (467) and TD passes (five).

    Morris had more passing yards and TD passes in the win over Kansas than he did in his career (434, 0) with the Wolverines, when he played in 11 games over three years, including a pair of starts, one in 2014 when he suffered a concussion.

    Now, Morris and the Chippewas (2-0) will get another opportunity to knock off a Power Five team when they play at Syracuse Saturday at 3:30 p.m. They could go 3-0 for the first time since 2002 with a victory over the Orange.

    Morris, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior left-hander, did an outstanding job of spreading the ball around, finding seven different receivers, including Mark Chapman (eight receptions, 168 yards, 3 TDs) and Corey Willis (eight receptions, 140 yards, TD).

    No doubt, Morris made great strides from Week 1 to the second game after struggling during the opening week (25-49, 226, TD, INT) in a 30-27 triple-OT win over a mediocre FCS opponent in Rhode Island.

    CMU third-year coach John Bonamego was thrilled with the performance of Morris, who was named MAC West Division Player of the Week.

    “I thought Shane Morris in his second start here at CMU had a big game,” Bonamego said Monday on the MAC coaches’ conference call. “We had seven different receivers have catches in the game and we had five running backs touch the ball (including Morris) in the running game, so I thought we did a good job of spreading the ball around.

    “I thought Shane did a really good job of getting the ball out against a very good defensive front. I thought he was very accurate. I thought he was smart and made good decisions in terms of where he tried to put the football. I think having the ability to run the ball a little bit helps that. His ability to run when needed also aids in that.”

    CMU has turned to the spread offense this season with Chris Ostrowsky taking over as offensive coordinator, replacing Morris Watts, who retired, and the style looks to work to Morris’ strengths.

    Morris found his rhythm during the second quarter when the Chippewas outscored Kansas 24-0 to take control with a 24-6 halftime lead.

    In that pivotal quarter, Morris completed 12-of-17 for 215 yards and 3 TDs, finding five different receivers.

    “It’s a very emotional win for me,” Morris told cmuchippewas.com. “For where I came from and everything that has happened in college, coming out here and having these guys trust me to be their quarterback, and coach Bono trusting me to be the quarterback. It means a lot to me to be able to go out there and get a win and be able to have a good day.”

    The Chippewas used four running backs with Kumehnnu Gwilly (Utica) and Romello Ross (Detroit Western) getting some playing time. Ross rushed for 100 yards as a true freshman in the 2015 Quick Lane Bowl loss to Minnesota before missing the entire 2016 season due to a knee injury.

