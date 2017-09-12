Jaleel Hogan (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – Detroit Mercy posted its 2017-18 basketball roster on its website late Monday night, with little fanfare and no announcement.

But there was a significant story there.

Star forward Jaleel Hogan’s name is on the roster, after a summer of some serious uncertainty. A Detroit Mercy spokesman confirmed Hogan is on the roster. Coach Bacari Alexander and Hogan aren't publicly discussing the situation.

Shortly after last season, Hogan posted on Instagram that he intended to continue his college basketball career elsewhere. The post was quickly deleted, and his status was in limbo for the weeks and months that followed.

The issue was related to academics. Hogan took classes over the summer, and grades for the second summer term were registered last month.

Hogan, a Saginaw native, would be a huge loss for a young Titans team, after leading the team in scoring (15.2 points) and finishing second in rebounds (5.8) during the 2016-17 season. He also averaged a block a game.

He accumulated those numbers, despite fouling out in 11 games.

Hogan's 59.1-percent field-goal percentage led the Horizon League and was 23rd in the nation.

The Titans were 8-23, 5-12 last season, Alexander's first year. A marked improvement was expected – and even more so now – this coming season, with the addition of Michigan transfer Kam Chatman and prized recruit Jermaine Jackson Jr., as well as holdovers Corey Allen, Josh McFolley and Gerald Blackshear Jr.

The schedule, especially early, is daunting, though, as Detroit Mercy plays at Virginia Tech and UCLA, and against Michigan in the first game of a college basketball doubleheader at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 16.

