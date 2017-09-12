Michigan State and Oakland will play at 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Little Caesar’s Arena, the same time the Lions take on the Bears at Ford Field. (Photo: Al Goldis / Associated Press)

Detroit — Officials have announced game times for the college basketball doubleheader at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 16, and they’re a bit of a surprise.

Most notably, Michigan State and Oakland will tip off at 4 p.m. that Saturday, meaning it will be played opposite the Lions-Bears game taking place up the road at Ford Field. That basketball game will be on ESPN2.

Michigan and Detroit Mercy will play the opening game, at 1:30. That game will be on ESPNU.

The teams will play the first college basketball games in the new arena, which was to host its first official event Tuesday night, a Kid Rock concert.

Tickets for the basketball games are on sale through Ticketmaster, and run from $40 to $75.

The official name of the doubleheader is The District Detroit Basketball Showcase.

