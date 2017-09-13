In Week 2 of The College Football Show, Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo look at what Michigan and Michigan State did right -- and wrong in their weekend wins. They are joined by Matt Charboneau and Angelique Chengelis.
2:08 — Matt Charboneau on Michigan State’s win over Western Michigan
4:00 — Wojo and Niyo on the Spartans building confidence
6:38 — Charboneau on the Spartans’ preparations for Notre Dame game
9:00 — Wojo and Niyo on Michigan’s win over Cincinnati
14:45 — Angelique S. Chengelis on where Wolverinews stand after Cincinnati win
16:35 — Wojo and Niyo look ahead to the Michigan-Air Force game
19:10 — Charboneau gives his Top 25 rankings
20:30 — Wojo and Niyo preview Week 3
