Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE In Week 2 of The College Football Show, Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo look at what Michigan and Michigan State did right -- and wrong in their weekend wins. They are joined by Matt Charboneau and Angelique Chengelis.

In Week 2 of The College Football Show, Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo look at what Michigan and Michigan State did right -- and wrong in their weekend wins.

2:08 — Matt Charboneau on Michigan State’s win over Western Michigan

4:00 — Wojo and Niyo on the Spartans building confidence

6:38 — Charboneau on the Spartans’ preparations for Notre Dame game

9:00 — Wojo and Niyo on Michigan’s win over Cincinnati

14:45 — Angelique S. Chengelis on where Wolverinews stand after Cincinnati win

16:35 — Wojo and Niyo look ahead to the Michigan-Air Force game

19:10 — Charboneau gives his Top 25 rankings

20:30 — Wojo and Niyo preview Week 3