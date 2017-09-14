Emoni Bates (Photo: MiddleSchoolHoops.com)

Emoni Bates entered his eighth grade year at Ann Arbor’s Clague Middle School earlier this month with a college basketball offer from DePaul.

Bates, who was ranked the No. 1 seventh grader in the country last year by one recruiting service, also is getting interest from other schools, such as North Carolina State.

Bates, 13, competed in numerous AAU tournaments over the summer with his Bates Fundamental team in places like Chicago, St. Louis and Las Vegas, where he received the offer from DePaul last month.

Bates, who has grown to 6-foot-7, has not decided where he will play high school basketball.

“We’ve had a lot of prep schools calling to ask if he’d want to play for them,” said E.J. Bates, Emoni’s father, who says they are leaning toward him staying at home and playing at one of the Ann Arbor schools – Pioneer, Huron or Skyline – or at Ypsilanti Community or Ypsilanti Lincoln. “We’ll make that decision a little later on. Right now, he’s concentrating on working on his game and his studies.”