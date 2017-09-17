Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Angelique S. Chengelis and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News analyze Michigan's 29-13 victory over Air Force.

Michigan's Josh Ross celebrates after tackling Air Force's Timothy McVey on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

Three games in for most teams in college football and we’re starting to get at least a little better idea of what we’re dealing with.

Outside of simply losing a game, I’m not sure what’s going to move me off of the top three teams, maybe even the top four. Sorry, Penn State, I’d like to see a little more than shutouts over nobodies sandwiched around getting past a rival and then your head coach being a jerk about it. But that’s OK, plenty of chances down the road to prove your spot on the top four is solid.

I bumped up Oklahoma State to No. 5 because I believe the Cowboys are a darkhorse playoff pick and they went on the road and whipped Pittsburgh. (Hey, James Franklin, did Oklahoma State think it was just like beating Akron?)

The next few spots were fairly status quo. I bumped up Wisconsin a couple spots because while beating BYU is no great shakes this season, the Badgers did go on the road and dominated.

More: Michigan drops one spot to No. 8 in both polls

Michigan? I have to see more from that offense before the Wolverines make a big jump, but with a defense that good it could happen rapidly if the offense starts to figure it out.

The big jump for me was Mississippi State entering my rankings at No. 17. The Bulldogs were lurking near the edge of the rankings but the blowout of LSU means they’re right in the mix.

Nothing real shocking from there. Stanford loses again and drops out, as does Tennessee. Yeah, I know the Vols lost on a Hail Mary, but I wasn’t real confident in them in the first place. And how the heck do you let a receiver get behind you like that?

San Diego State also jumps in the rankings after handing Stanford its second loss.

MATT CHARBONEAU’S TOP 25

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Oklahoma (2)

3. Clemson (3)

4. Penn State (4)

5. Oklahoma State (7)

6. Southern Cal (5)

7. Washington (6)

8. Wisconsin (10)

9. Ohio State (8)

10. Florida State (9)

11. Michigan (11)

12. Georgia (13)

13. TCU (16)

14. Miami (17)

15. Virginia Tech (18)

16. Auburn (19)

17. Mississippi State (NR)

18. Louisville (15)

19. LSU (12)

20. South Florida (20)

21. Washington State (21)

22. Utah (24)

23. Oregon (25)

24. San Diego State (NR)

25. Kansas State (14)