Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau look ahead to Week 4 for Michigan and Michigan State. Detroit News

Angelique Chengelis, from left, Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo preview Week 4 of the college football season.. (Photo: Detroit News)

It's another big weekend of college football for the Spartans and Wolverines.

Michigan State will play under the bright lights against the Fighting Irish in East Lansing on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Michigan will be in West Lafayette, Indiana for a Saturday afternoon game against Purdue at 4 p.m.

In Week 4 of The Detroit News College Football Show, Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau break down the games and make their predictions.

Here are some of the highlights:

► 1:00 Michigan's red-zone problems

► 2:45 Michigan adjusts to new coaches

► 4:40 UM defensive tackle Rashan Gary

► 5:50 UM-Purdue preview

► 8:00 Predictions

► 9:00 Matt Charboneau previews MSU-Notre Dame

► 11:00 MSU-Notre Dame preview

► 13:30 MSU coach Mark Dantonio, center Brian Allen

► 14:30 Predictions

► 15:45: Matt Charboneau's Top 25 rankings